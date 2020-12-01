The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has the perfect holiday gift for those who love where they live.
“Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” a collection of artwork and stories celebrating the history and life of Livingston Parish, is on sale this Christmas season at the downtown art gallery.
Patrons can purchase the coffee table-style book from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19. Copies of the book are $35 apiece with no sales tax.
Published in 2019, “Preserving the Culture” has something for art lovers and history buffs alike.
The book gives readers a history of the villages, towns, and cities within the parish while also highlighting the work of current and former residents of the parish. It includes stories relevant to each area as well as the recipes for Louisiana dishes sprinkled throughout.
Photographs and artwork of the first established business and churches as well as area rivers, railroads, natural landscapes and wildlife are featured, with artwork coming from more than 30 artists who call or have called Livingston Parish “home.”
In addition to selling “Preserving the Culture,” the Arts Council is currently hosting its annual “100 Under 100” exhibit, in which artists of various mediums have filled the gallery with many items priced under $100 for the upcoming holiday shopping season. The exhibit will run through December.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The gallery is located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs.
