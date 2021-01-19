The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting people to learn the tips and tricks of colored pencils in the month of February.
In the upcoming technique class, artists ages 12-15 will meet via Zoom and create artwork using the simple supplies of colored pencils and typing paper that will be supplied by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
The cost per class is $10 per person, and people must reserve a spot as space is limited. No previous experience is necessary, and all supplies are included.
There are three classes scheduled for February.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs.
Listed below are the dates and times for the upcoming series of classes at the Arts Council.
“Tips and tricks of colored pencils with Marita”
-- Realistic Bugs & Critters: Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (supply pickup by Saturday, Feb. 6)
-- Realistic Butterflies: Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (supply pickup by Saturday, Feb. 13)
-- Easy Peary Lemon Still Life: Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (supply pickup by Saturday, Feb. 20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.