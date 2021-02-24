Children ages 6 and up will have the chance to create Easter-themed works of art during an upcoming workshop at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
Under instructor Shelly Frederick, young artists will learn basic art techniques as they draw and paint an Easter bunny with an egg. No previous experience necessary, and all supplies will be included.
The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20. The deadline to register is March 13.
The cost for the class is $10 per person, and people must reserve a spot as space is limited due to social distancing. Masks are required.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
