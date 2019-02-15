DENHAM SPRINGS -- Local photographer Jenny Bauer was recently named the recipient of the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s annual Kathy Reeves Scholarship, given in honor of the late Kathy Reeves.

The scholarship was awarded to Bauer during an exhibit opening at the Arts Council in January. It is given in honor of Reeves, an award-winning wildlife photographer from Denham Springs who passed away in June 2017.

Some of Bauer’s work is currently on display at the Arts Council, which is near the end of its “Best of 2018” photography exhibit. The works of Bauer and a collection of other photographers — who make up the Parish Photography League — will be on display at the Arts Council through Saturday, Feb. 23.

This was the first exhibit at the Arts Council for the Parish Photography League, which meets from 6:30-8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Cafe Du Jour at The Whistle Stop.

During the exhibit’s reception, Bauer led a presentation in which she discussed photography topics such as balance, viewpoints, backgrounds, depth and cropping.