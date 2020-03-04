Author David Armand will be the featured speaker at the ninth annual Friends of Sims Library Marjorie Morrison Memorial Members’ Tea at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The current Southeastern Louisiana University assistant professor of English, Armand teaches creative writing, composition, and American literature. He also serves as associate editor for Louisiana Literature Press and is a past Writer-in-Residence at Southeastern.
In 2010, Armand won the George Garrett Fiction Prize for his first novel, “The Pugilist’s Wife,” published by Texas Review Press. Two novels — “Harlow” and “The Gorge” — followed, along with a poetry chapbook, “The Deep Woods,” and a memoir, “My Mother’s House.”
He is currently working on a sixth book, “The Lord’s Acre,” as well as a second memoir and a collection of poetry.
Armand has won numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the 2016 St. Tammany Parish President’s Literary Artist of the Year and one of Gambit’s “40 Under 40.” In addition to his 2016 Southeastern President’s Award for Excellence in Artistic Activity, Armand is the recipient of the 2020 University of Louisiana System Outstanding Faculty Award.
Along with Armand’s author discussion, Sims Library Director Eric Johnson said guests will enjoy a variety of teas and a selection of delectable sandwiches and pastries. Unlimited mimosas will also be available for $10, he said.
The tea is free to members of the Friends of Sims Library. Non-members may reserve a seat for $25, which includes a one-year individual Friends of Sims Library membership. The event will be held in the Sims Memorial Library.
For more information, visit the Friends of Sims Library’s website at southeastern.edu/library/about/friends/.
Non-members can reserve a seat for the Tea or find out more about FOSL by calling Janie Branham at 549-2186 or emailing FOSL@southeastern.edu.
