How far would you go to find something that might not even exist?
That’s the question Jo Watson Hackl poses in her new book, “Smack Dab in the Middle of Maybe,” which was published by Random House Children’s Books in 2018.
Hackl will discuss and sign copies of her award-winning middle-school grade novel during an appearance at Cavalier House Books in the Denham Springs Antique Village from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.
In “Smack Dab,” Hackl tells the story of Cricket, a 12-year-old girl whose mama has told her stories about a secret room painted by a mysterious artist her whole life. After her mama runs off, Cricket believes the secret room might be the answer to getting her to come back.
That is, if it actually exists and if she can find it.
Starting with a coin, her daddy’s old guidebook, and a coat full of snacks, Cricket runs away to find the room and quickly discovers that surviving in the woods won’t be as easy as she thought — especially during the Mississippi winter.
While camping out in an old tree house and looking for clues, Cricket meets the reclusive last resident of the ghost town, enlists the help of a poetry-loving dog, and takes up a touch of grave-robbing.
On her website, Hackl said she drew inspiration for the novel from her own upbringing. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, she lived close to Ocean Springs, where her favorite artist, Walter Anderson, lived and once painted a secret room. When Hackl was 11, she moved to a “real-life” ghost town, Electric Mills, Mississippi.
Hackl said Anderson’s secret room and the ghost town were the inspiration for her debut novel, which was recently named the 2019 Southern Book Prize winner for best children’s book. She was awarded the honor by the Southern Independent Booksellers, which opened voting to customers this year.
Hackl currently lives with her family in Greenville, South Carolina, where she writes “next to a window overlooking the woods.” Her books and more information can be found on her website, www.JoHackl.com.
