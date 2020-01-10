DENHAM SPRINGS -- Local band directors have announced the students who were selected to the 2019-20 Livingston Parish High School Honor Band.

The high school honor band, which held auditions Nov. 19, 2019, at Walker High, is comprised of 80 students from four area high schools: Denham Springs High, Walker High, Live Oak High and Albany High.

The Livingston Parish high school and middle school honor bands will perform a joint concert at Denham Springs High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, beginning at 1 p.m.

The high school band will perform six pieces: “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Rest,” “Metroplex,” “Clowns,” “Turkey in the Straw,” and “Simple Gifts.”

Students in the high school honor band will perform under the direction of guest clinician Scotty Walker, who is in his 27th year of teaching instrumental music at Lafayette High School. Walker, whose marching band was named the Class AAA National Champion in 2011, received the 2015 “Excellence in Education” award from the Acadian Arts Council.

Pictured below are the students who were selected to the Livingston Parish High School Honor Band.

Livingston Parish 2019-20 Honor Band
Pictured are students from Walker High School who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Erin Pittman, Amber Houghton, Peyton Berry, Jenna Hollingsworth, Chelsey Haynes, Allison Tucker, Jennifer Villeda, Kalyn Smith, and Mia Sibley. Back row, from left, are Abby Rossnagel, SJ Albert, Eloura Riewerts, Alyssa Stewart, Tony Courville, Nicholas Pendleton, Tony Nguyen, Frankie Germany, Richard Nixon, Jadyen McDonald, and Ilea Watson.
Livingston Parish 2019-20 Honor Band
Pictured are students from Walker High School who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Benjamin Blackwell, Ayla Allen, Grace Holt, Amanda Yeager, Jessica Horn, Cade Magee, Devin Ford, Hayden Harris, and Nicholas Wilcombe. Back row, from left, are Connor Small, Aron Tapalla, Ryan Aime, Ethan Barker, Madeleine Aime, Brayden Echols, John Bergeron, Sydni Seighman, Kaylee Hibbard, Mason McMorris, and Braedon Watson.
Livingston Parish 2019-20 Honor Band
Pictured are students from Denham Springs High School who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Sophie Faircloth, Dakota Espinosa, Madeline McCauley, Braelyn Chapman, Lauryn Shavers, Shelby Taylor, Avery Sylvia, David Halphen, Arianna Babin, and Kayla Harrison. Back row, from left, are Austin Johnson, Christian Perschall, Corey Ordoyne, Elizabeth Johnson, Quentin Armstrong, Benjamin Eunice, Carson Farber, Joshua Chiasson, Henry Crawford, Hunter Bourg, and Dawson Redd.
Livingston Parish 2019-20 Honor Band
Pictured are students from Denham Springs High School who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. Front row, from left, are Gregory Bonvillian, Emma Cecchini, Serendipidy Adams, Katie Howard, Colin Benoit, Elizabeth Dodds, and Larkin Price. Back row, from left, are Clayton Jacocks, Wes Price, Tristan Wickwire, Chandler Sherrod-Gregory, Kaleb Pourciau, Gabriel Eunice, Maci Simon, and Alexis Richardson.
Livingston Parish 2019-20 Honor Band
Pictured are students who were chosen for the 2019-20 Livingston Parish Honor Band. From left, are Jacob Dale, Live Oak High; Riley McClelen, Albany High; and Jacob Moskau, Live Oak High.

