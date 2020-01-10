DENHAM SPRINGS -- Local band directors have announced the students who were selected to the 2019-20 Livingston Parish High School Honor Band.
The high school honor band, which held auditions Nov. 19, 2019, at Walker High, is comprised of 80 students from four area high schools: Denham Springs High, Walker High, Live Oak High and Albany High.
The Livingston Parish high school and middle school honor bands will perform a joint concert at Denham Springs High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, beginning at 1 p.m.
The high school band will perform six pieces: “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Rest,” “Metroplex,” “Clowns,” “Turkey in the Straw,” and “Simple Gifts.”
Students in the high school honor band will perform under the direction of guest clinician Scotty Walker, who is in his 27th year of teaching instrumental music at Lafayette High School. Walker, whose marching band was named the Class AAA National Champion in 2011, received the 2015 “Excellence in Education” award from the Acadian Arts Council.
Pictured below are the students who were selected to the Livingston Parish High School Honor Band.
