After a three-month delay, the party is on this weekend.
John Schneider, the former “Dukes of Hazzard” star who runs a film studio in Livingston Parish, will host the third annual “Bo’s Extravaganza” July 18-19.
The weekend-long event was originally scheduled for mid-April to celebrate Schneider’s 60th birthday, but those plans were postponed when Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditionally held at John Schneider Studios in Holden, the birthday bash will feature live music on multiple stages, car stunts and car shows, an outhouse explosion, a look-a-like contest, vendors, and a food court.
The event will span more than 150 acres, giving people plenty of room to socially distance, Schneider said in a recent video on his Facebook page.
There also will be hand-sanitizing stations scattered through the property as well as temperature-taking at the entrance. Additionally, ticket buyers will have to fill out a health survey before entering.
“We have 158 acres,” Schneider said. “I’m asking you folks when you come: Use your brains. Do what you’re supposed to do. If you are feeling poorly, please don’t come.”
“We have plenty of space for you to socially distance as much as you want,” he added.
Once inside, people will be able to meet television and movie celebrities during autograph sessions, including Byron Cherry from “The Dukes of Hazzard”; Mindy Robinson from Schneider’s most recent film “Christmas Cars,” Jason Kirkpatrick from “The Walking Dead,” and local radio personality Scott Innes.
For live music, Schneider and his band will perform along with a full slate of other local and national musicians such as Keith Burns, Cody McCarver, Jo-El Sonnier, Chase Tyler, Jacob Lyda, Andrew Pope, Jaryd Lane, Tennessee OutLaw Country, Presley and Taylor, Debbie Glenn, and Don Collins.
Headlining the live music will be the Bellamy Brothers.
People will also have the chance to be extras when Schneider films scenes for his upcoming movie “Stand on It,” an homage to the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.” A car jump over the Tickfaw River will highlight the weekend’s filming.
Single-day general admission tickets are on sale for “Bo’s Extravaganza” are $30, while a two-day pass is priced at $50 each. General admission tickets include all-day access to all stage shows, car shows, stunts, and day events. VIP tickets are also available, and all tickets can be bought by visiting www.bosextravaganza.com.
Gates open at 10 a.m. both days.
For those who purchased tickets for the event in March but are unable to attend, Schneider said those tickets will be good for next year’s event or used as a trade-in value for merchandise at his gift shop.
Those who can’t attend can also catch the action on a live feed via johnsbackstagepass.com.
“If you go there, you can have a front row ticket to what’s going on,” Schneider said.
For more information, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
To fill out the health survey, click here.
