Cajun Country Jam

Scott Innes, of Cajun Country Jam, announces the lineup for the upcoming Memorial Day Festival, which will run at North Park in Denham Springs May 27-28, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

Next year, national and local country music stars will descend upon Livingston Parish for a two-day event organizers believe will be the biggest concert the area has ever seen.

Officials from Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, announced Friday that tickets are officially on sale for the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs.

