Next year, national and local country music stars will descend upon Livingston Parish for a two-day event organizers believe will be the biggest concert the area has ever seen.
Officials from Cajun Country Jam, which has produced concerts and events across south Louisiana for 10 years, announced Friday that tickets are officially on sale for the 2023 Memorial Day Festival at North Park in Denham Springs.
Featuring some of the biggest names in country music, the two-day music festival will run May 27-28, 2023, said local radio personality and music promoter Scott Innes.
“We worked for months to put together a line-up that reflects the pulse of country music fans, not only local but nationwide,” Innes, Cajun Country Jam’s producer and promoter, said in a statement.
The festival will be headlined by Travis Tritt (Saturday, May 27) and Scotty McCreery (May 28).
Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during the festival.
Nationally-known performers Grammy-award winner Shenandoah and Mitchell Tenpenny are also slated to perform. Other singers include Chase Tyler, Kendall Shaffer, Nelson Blanchard, Konner James, Abby Leigh, Ben Ragsdale, Tyler Braden, Bear Baily, Clay Cormier, and Thomas Cain.
Chad Brock, who has three No. 1 hits under his belt in addition to hosting a show on The Country Network, will serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies.
“90s country music is coming back in full force and is hotter than ever,” said Colbi Rosenthal, executive producer of Cajun Country Jam. “Then you have today’s hottest country artist dominating the charts and selling millions of albums. We truly feel we have put together the perfect storm.”
People can purchase tickets and parking passes at www.thecajuncountryjam.com. Updates can also be found on the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
