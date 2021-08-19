This weekend, live music is on the docket for Denham Springs.
And the best part? It’s free.
The inaugural Food Truck Festival Concert & Car Show, presented by the Cajun Country Jam, will be held at North Park in Denham Springs on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The day-long event will include food trucks, a car show, and music from a plethora of local performers.
“We’re going to have a heck of a day,” said local radio personality Scott Innes, who is organizing the event. “We’re just trying to give people a little relief. I think it’s very important for our sanity.”
A variety of trucks will be selling food to visitors all day, Innes said. A car show, hosted by Southern Muscle, will start at 11 a.m.
The free concert gets started at 2 p.m., when singer Abby Leigh takes the stage. Other performers include Konner James, the Chase Tyler Band and Ashton Gill. The Chee-Weez will close the night with a set that is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
The outdoor festival is open to all ages and will go on “rain or shine,” Innes said. He urged guests to bring their lawn chairs and umbrellas. Parking will be free.
Innes also said visitors will be able to receive free tickets to the Red Stick Wrestling Con on Sept. 25 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, while supplies last.
“Louisiana was built on the culture of our music and outdoor events,” Innes said. “There is no state in the country that does more festivals than us, and we have been silenced for more than a year and a half. So we’re looking to have a fun time. People need to get out and get fresh air.”
To keep up with information regarding the festival, follow the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
Below is the music schedule for the inaugural Food Truck Festival Concert & Car Show:
Abby Leigh - 2 p.m.
Konner James - 3:30 p.m.
Ashton Gill - 5 p.m.
Chase Tyler Band - 6:30 p.m.
The Chee-Weez - 8 p.m.
