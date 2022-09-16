Columbia Theatre

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera/Music Theatre Workshop will present the Broadway musical, “Little Women” on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7, at 7:30 p.m., at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond.

Opera Workshop welcomes guest stage director Leslie Castay for this production. Castay has appeared in four Broadway shows and five national tours in addition to a long list of television and film appearances. Her latest television project is a series based on New Orleans novelist Ann Rice’s “Mayfair Witches,” which will be released in early 2023.

