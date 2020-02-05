Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.