Artist/author/illustrator Michael Verrett draws a sketch for a child during the Livingston Parish Book Festival at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Verrett's work is currently being featured at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch for the month of February.

 The News file photo

The Livingston Parish Library has more than books.

There’s plenty of art, too, rotating on a monthly basis.

Every month, the five-branch library system displays a wide variety of art exhibits featuring the work of local and regional artists, giving patrons something to catch their eye other than the next title they’re scanning the shelves for.

This month’s galleries feature acrylics, sock creatures, yard art, and among other art forms.

The art showings at each library branch are as follows:

Albany-Springfield Branch

Art Gallery: Acrylics – Lisa Kluka

Display Cases: Acrylics – Lisa Kluka

Denham Springs-Walker Branch

Art Gallery: Michael Verrett

Foyer Display Cases: Sock Creatures by Rachael Cotton

Floor Display Cases: Like the Library, social media options

Main Branch in Livingston

Art Gallery: Artwork by William Buck

South Branch

Art Gallery: Mildred Henderson

Watson Branch

Display Cases: Yard Art by Wanda Blanchard

Art Gallery: Yard Art by Wanda Blanchard

