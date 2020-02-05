The Livingston Parish Library has more than books.
There’s plenty of art, too, rotating on a monthly basis.
Every month, the five-branch library system displays a wide variety of art exhibits featuring the work of local and regional artists, giving patrons something to catch their eye other than the next title they’re scanning the shelves for.
This month’s galleries feature acrylics, sock creatures, yard art, and among other art forms.
The art showings at each library branch are as follows:
Albany-Springfield Branch
Art Gallery: Acrylics – Lisa Kluka
Display Cases: Acrylics – Lisa Kluka
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Art Gallery: Michael Verrett
Foyer Display Cases: Sock Creatures by Rachael Cotton
Floor Display Cases: Like the Library, social media options
Main Branch in Livingston
Art Gallery: Artwork by William Buck
South Branch
Art Gallery: Mildred Henderson
Watson Branch
Display Cases: Yard Art by Wanda Blanchard
Art Gallery: Yard Art by Wanda Blanchard
