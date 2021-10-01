There will be plenty for shoppers to buy and see during Fall Fest this weekend.
And if you’re not in the mood to shop, there will be plenty of sounds as well — and they won’t cost a thing.
Fall Fest, which is slated to hit the Denham Springs Antique Village on Oct. 2, will feature a full slate of continuous live musical entertainment at Train Station Park.
Music will be provided by Jim and James Linden Hogg, Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band, the River City Boys, The Troubadours, and Amethyst, according to organizers.
Fall Fest, sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area.
It will feature more than 160 vendors on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue, and they’ll be offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
The free, family-friendly event invites people of all ages to check out games, rides, food booths, entertainment and businesses in the Antique Village. In addition to the free live music, there will be a fun zone for kids, artist demonstrations and other festival activities.
In addition to the music at Train Station Park, a pet costume contest will run from 12-1 p.m., hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana.
Here’s a full schedule of the live entertainment slated for Fall Fest:
9-10 a.m. - Jim and James Linden Hogg
10:15-11:30 a.m. - Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band
1-2 p.m. - River City Boys
2-3 p.m. - The Troubadours
3:30-4:30 p.m. - Amethyst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.