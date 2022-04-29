There will be plenty of shopping options for Spring Fest this weekend.
There will also be plenty of music, no matter what you’re a fan of.
And it’s all free.
Spring Fest, which is slated to hit the Denham Springs Antique Village on April 30, will feature live entertainment on two stages at Train Station Park and Centerville Street.
It’ll mark the first time since 2019 that the popular festival will have music on both ends.
The entertainment lineup for this weekend will feature singers, musicians, and dancers from inside and outside Livingston Parish.
Those scheduled to perform include Essential Grooves, Odyssey Academy of Dance, Drama Kings, Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band, Jim and James Linden Hogg, Amethyst, and The River City Boys.
Local DJ Shawn Perron will also be providing music on Mattie Street, which will be converted into Arts Avenue.
Sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, Spring Fest is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the downtown Denham Springs area.
It will feature more than 160 vendors on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue, and they’ll be offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
The free, family-friendly event invites people of all ages to check out games, rides, food booths, entertainment and businesses in the Antique Village. In addition to the free live music, there will be a fun zone for kids, artist demonstrations, and other festival activities.
Here’s a full schedule of the live entertainment slated for Spring Fest:
10:30-11:30 a.m. - Essential Grooves (Train Station Park)
11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Odyssey Academy of Dance (Train Station Park)
12-1 p.m. - Drama Kings (Train Station Park)
1:30-3 p.m. - Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band (Train Station Park)
9-10 a.m. - Jim and James Linden Hogg (Centerville Stage)
11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Amethyst (Centerville Stage)
1-2 p.m. - The River City Boys (Centerville Stage)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.