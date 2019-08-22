Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Aug. 23
Petty Betty: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Riffs: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Floyd Brown: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 8:30 p.m.
Side Effects: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24
HTP: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Downfall: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
T-Bo Da Firecracker/South Coast Coalition/Bullet Jones: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Larry Pearson: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Bill Romano: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Chase Tyler Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9:30 p.m.
Enuff: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
The Mojoes: Manny’s Bar, Maurepas, 3 p.m.
Sundanze & EOW: Boondocks Bar and Grill, French Settlement, 3 p.m.
