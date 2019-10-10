Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Oct. 11
Bad Habit: Locals Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Floyd Brown: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Scott Feske: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine Factory, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Red Fury: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Avalanche Band: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Will Cooper & Southern Groove: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Little Nelson Band: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Red Fury: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Enuf: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
The Mojoes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 4 p.m.
