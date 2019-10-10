Floyd Brown Band
Floyd Brown Band performs during the Walker 4th of July Celebration at Sidney Hutchinson Park in 2017. The Floyd Brown Band will perform at El Paso Mexican Grill in Denham Springs at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

 The News file photo

Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.

Friday, Oct. 11

Bad Habit: Locals Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.

Floyd Brown: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Scott Feske: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine Factory, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Red Fury: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

Avalanche Band: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.

Will Cooper & Southern Groove: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.

Little Nelson Band: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Red Fury: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.

Enuf: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.

Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse, Springfield, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

The Mojoes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 4 p.m.

