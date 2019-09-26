Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Sept. 27
Floyd Brown: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Rogue and How High the Moon: The Oak, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash: North Park, Denham Springs, 1 p.m.
Floyd Brown: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
