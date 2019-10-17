Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Oct. 18
Three Dollar Cadillac: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
T-Boy and Just Us: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Petty Betty: Dirty South Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Floyd Brown: Lagniappe Sports Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Jusitn McCain: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Toni O: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
The Mojoes: Moonlight Inn, French Settlement, 8 p.m.
Age of Reason: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
