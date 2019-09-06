Wayward Jones
Buy Now

Wayward Jones, a two-person band featuring Brian Jones and Amanda Jones, will perform at Boopalu’s in Springfield at 4 p.m. no Sunday, Sept. 8. Established in November 2016, Brian and Amanda combine their own unique flare with influences from classic country, rock, folk, blues, and gothic genres to create an exclusive sound with entertaining performances of original and cover music.

 The News file photo

Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.

Friday, Sept. 6

The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

Chaislyn Jane: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Greg Talmage: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

The Mojoes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Bad Habit: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.

Kanye Twitty: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.

Cold Shot: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Wayward Jones: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 4 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.