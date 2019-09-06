Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Sept. 6
The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Greg Talmage: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
The Mojoes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Bad Habit: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Kanye Twitty: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Cold Shot: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Wayward Jones: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 4 p.m.
