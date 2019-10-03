Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Oct. 4
David St. Romain: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Chris Ocmand: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Avalanche Band: Locals Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Floyd Brown: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Whiskey River South: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ivory White: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Xpress Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
4play: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Scary Lane: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.