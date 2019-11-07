Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Nov. 8
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Floyd Brown Band: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Petty Betty: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Ernest Scott and the Funk Children: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Alfred Doucet Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Jam Cracker: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Mojoes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
The Mojoes: Canal Bank Club, Maurepas, 4 p.m.
