Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Nov. 1
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Jam Cracker: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Bad Habit: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Bulletproof: The Roadhouse, Springfield, 9 p.m.
PeaceMakers: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Jam Cracker: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Kanye Twitty: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
The Dominos Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiris Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Trent Bourgeois Band: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Mojoes: Manny's Bar, Maurepas, 3 p.m.
