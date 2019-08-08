Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Cross: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Rachael Hallack Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
BlakBoxx with special guest Shannon Doll: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
TNB: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Sundanze and EOW: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Eric Stelly: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor Nauta Band: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Xpress Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Brad Lavigne Acoustic: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Jam Cracker: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: Papi’s Fajita Factory · Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
The Confidential Band: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Mojoes: Moonlight Inn, French Settlement, 11 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
The Mojoes: Boondocks Bar & Grill, French Settlement, 3 p.m.
