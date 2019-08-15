Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Aug. 16
Taylor Nauta: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
The Civello and Marchand Duo: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Katfight: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Downfall Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Bad Habit Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: Dirty South Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
The Ian Webster Duo: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Age of Reason: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Matt Kayda Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Ivory White: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Epic: Tin Lizzy’s Landing, Springfield, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.