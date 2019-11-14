Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Nov. 15
Bad Habit: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Jump School: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Toby Tomplay and Sheli: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Avalanche: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Rox Daigre: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Floyd Brown Band: Lagniappe Sports Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Bulletproof: Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
