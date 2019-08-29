Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Aug. 30
The B.S. Project: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Bryan Romano Band: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Caitlyn Renee: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tboy Moore: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Adam Pearce: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 8:30 p.m.
Box Wine: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Enuff: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Tboy and Just Us: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Konspiracy: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Scary Lane: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
One Horse Town: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Ivory White: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
The Wise Guys: Tin Lizzy’s Landing, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Strays: Tin Lizzy’s Landing, Springfield, 7 p.m.
