Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Sept. 13
Jam Cracker: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Floyd Brown: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Justin McCain: Locals Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Downfall: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Whiskey Bent: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Xpress Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Jimmy Delatte and the Kuntry 5: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Last Round: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
HitNRun: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Will Cooper & Southern Groove: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9:30 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
