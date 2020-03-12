Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, March 12
Bayou Bandits: Dirty South Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 13
DJ Apparatus: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Bad Habit: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Jump School: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Little Nelson Band: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Beach Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
2 Piece and a Biscuit: Warsaw Marina, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
ReGeneration: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The B.S. Project: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Delta Dirt: Sheri’s Beach Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Michael Sanchez Band: Warsaw Marina, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Peacemakers: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Taylor Nauta: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
