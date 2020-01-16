Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Michael Leggett: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Rhett Guillot: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Honky Tonk Playboys: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Peyton Falgoust Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
DJ Apparatus: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Scott Feske and Lindsey Cardinale Ponder: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Watson, 6:30 p.m.
The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Bad Habit: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
TBoy and Just Us: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Jam Cracker: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
DJ Nick Stylz: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Drama Kings: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Addiction: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Titanium Rain: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
