Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Little Nelson Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Ernest Scott: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Three Blind Mice: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Honky Tonk Playboys: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Watson, 7 p.m.
Bulletproof: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
SunDanze and EOW: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Drama Kings: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Box Wine: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiris Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Little Nelson Band: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Taylor Rae: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Rusty Yates: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Honky Tonk Playboys: The Minor League Pub, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Secret Weapon: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiris Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Jarrod Turner: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Rachael Hallack: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Mojoes: Canal Bank Club, Maurepas, 4 p.m.
