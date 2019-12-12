Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Will Wesley: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Floyd Brown Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Petty Betty: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Bulletproof: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
SunDanze and EOW: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Shakes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Box Wine Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
3HRS2KILL: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Confidential Band: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Southern Sky: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Kanye Twitty: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Will Cooper & Southern Groove band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Floyd Brown Band: Lagniappe Restaurant, Springfield, 7 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
The Mojoes: Moonlight Inn, French Settlement, 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.