Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, March 5
Billy Harris: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Ian Webster: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Urban Cowboy: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Jam Cracker: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Floyd Brown Band: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Rachael Hallack Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Bulletproof: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Watson, 6:30 p.m.
Petty Betty: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Al & High Water Band: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 8 p.m.
Duke Boys: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
A-Bomb Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Bottom Up Band: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
DJ Nelly and The Jeff Nunnery Band: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
Konspiracy: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Semi-Tones: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Rushing: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
DJ Party: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Sheri’s Beach Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Ivory White: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Whiskey River: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Justin McCain: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
Bulletproof: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 7 p.m.
