Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Chase Tyler: Casa Maria, Watson, 5 p.m.
Darryl Lewis: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Bulletproof and Jamey Johnson: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Three Dollar Cadillac: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Justin McCain Band: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Floyd Brown Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Michael Sanchez Band: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
SunDanze & EOW: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Trent Bourgeois: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Box Wine and Jody Mayeux: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
DJ KJack: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Scary Lane: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Three Dollar Cadillac: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Ian Webster: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Joey Keller: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
61 Suns: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
The Mojoes: Canal Bank Club, Maurepas, 4 p.m.
