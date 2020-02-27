Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Chris Ocmand: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Rhett Guillot: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Bryan Romano and Doubleshot: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Downfall: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
DJ Apparatus: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Beach Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Mike Sanchez Band: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
DJ Kode VI: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
ReGeneration: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Chris LeBlanc: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Wayward Jones: Sheri’s Beach Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Open Range Band: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
MJ and the Redeemers: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: Boondock Bar and Grill, French Settlement, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Mike Hogan: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
