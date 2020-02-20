Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Jenna Cornett: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Freddie - For the Good Times: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Billy Harris: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs
Friday, Feb. 21
Jam Cracker: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Bad Habit: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Restoration Sound: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Beach Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Ryan Temple: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Ernest Scott and the Funk Children: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Drama Kings: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
Restoration Sound: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Delta Dirt Band: Warsaw Marina, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Jenna Blayke: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6 p.m.
DJ Party: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Justin McCain: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
