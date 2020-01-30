Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Ashton Gill: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Rhett Guillot: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Floyd Brown Band: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Drama Kings: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Billy Harris: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Bryan Romano and Doubleshot: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
DJ 2EZ: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
T-Boy and Just Us: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Secret Weapon: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Downfall: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
DJ Apparatus: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Candyside: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Confidential Band: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Box Wine: T’s Country Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
DJ Sapphire: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Last Round: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Justin McCain: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
