Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Freddie - For the Good Times: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
Flown Brown Band: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Restoration Sound: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Taylor Nauta Band: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Peacemaker: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Ambience: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Full Circle: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Downfall: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Scary Lane: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Chris LeBlanc and Zydeco Mike: Whiskey River, Port Vincent, 3 p.m.
