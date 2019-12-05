Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Toby Tomplay: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Karma: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Clifton Brown and the Rusty Bucket Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Age of Reason: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Jam Cracker: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Bad Habit: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Three Dollar Cadillac: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Downfall: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Ernest Scott and The Funk Children: Sheri’s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Tommy G and Stormy Weather: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Greg Wright: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Chase Tyler Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Jay Dupuis as Elvis: Old South Jamboree, Walker, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Mojoes: Canal Bank Club, Maurepas, 4 p.m.
