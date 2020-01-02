Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Rhett Guillot Acoustics: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Andy Smith: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
DJ K-Jack: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Jam Cracker: Dirty South Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
A-Bomb Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 8:30 p.m.
Peacemakers: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Bad Habit: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Rushing: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Alfred Doucet Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Scott Icenogle and the River City Boys: Old South Jamboree, Walker, 7 p.m.
Big Al and the Heavyweights: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiris Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
61 Suns: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Southern Sky: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
