Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Rhett Guillot: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Three Blind Mice: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Ernest Scott and the Funk Children: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Andy Smith: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Floyd Brown Band: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
DJ Apparatus: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Letters in Red: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Three Dollar Cadillac: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor Rice: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
DJ Tannerite and DJ Flexxx: Dirty South Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
DJ Geneotype: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
DJ 2EZ: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Bad Habit: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
The Mojoes: Manny’s Bar & Grill, Maurepas, 6 p.m.
LA Shuffle: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Will and Wesley: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Petty Betty: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Mike Hogan: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 11 a.m.
Kenny Cornett & Killin’ Time Band: Canal Bank Club, Maurepas, 4 p.m.
