Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Dec. 27
Floyd Brown Band: El Paso Mexican Grill, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Rachael Hallack: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Doug Brousseau and River City Allstars: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Tammy Tingle Karaoke: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Clarence the Entertainer: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
LaRouge Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiris Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
The Mojoes: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Bulletproof: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Brice and Jena: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
3HRS2KILL: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 8:30 p.m.
Rivul Band: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
61 Suns Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiris Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
DJ 2EZ: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
Stone Sober: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Petty Betty: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
