Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Dec. 20
Bad Habit: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Passing Outlaws: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Tammi Tingle Karaoke: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
DJ Geaux Hood: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
T-Boy Band: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Michael Sanchez: Sher’'s Daiquiris, Livingston, 9 p.m.
DJ Nick Stylz: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita’s Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Little Nelson Band: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Chris LeBlanc: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Michael Sanchez: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
DJ Party: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Sheri’s Daiquiris,Livingston, 9 p.m.
Ernest Scott & the Funk Children: Tin Lizzy’s, Springfield, 5 p.m.
55 South Band: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 8 p.m.
Whiskey River Band: Whiskey River, Port Vincent, 7 p.m.
T-Boy and Just Us: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Pat-e Salzeta Music: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Bulletproof: Kat’s Warsaw, Springfield, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.