Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Aug. 2
The Semi-Tones: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
BulletProof: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Red Armes Band: Papi’s Fajita Factory · Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Bryan Southwick: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Abby Leigh and JoJo: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Floyd Brown: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Pooyai Jamm Band: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Will Wesley Band: Drew & Willie's Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Mike Sanchez & Triple Threat: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Titanium Rain: Tin Lizzy’s Landing, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Kayne Twitty Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
MJ and the Redeemers: Boondocks Bar and Grill, French Settlement, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.