Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, July 26
Little Nelson Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
Kanye Twitty: Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Bill Romano: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Restoration Sound: La Carreta, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Ivory White: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
55 South: Warsaw Marina, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 28
Chase Tyler: The Prop Stop, Springfield, 2 p.m.
Wayward Jones: Boopalu’s, Springfield, 4 p.m.
