DENHAM SPRINGS -- Before they gobbled down turkey, a group of young artists painted some of their own.
Instructor Amanda Fox led a group of 10 children in a Thanksgiving-themed painting class at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Under Fox, a local artist and teacher at South Walker Elementary, children ages 8-12 painted Pilgrim-inspired turkeys to start their Thanksgiving break, using acrylics on canvas.
Fox, who has a degree in art education, will lead another class at the Arts Council from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
The cost for the “Winter Wonderland” class is $10 per student, which includes supplies. The class will be held at the ACLP gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. Children are encouraged to dress in appropriate clothing for a painting class, which will have them painting with acrylics.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org and select “Book a Class,” or call (225) 664-1168.
