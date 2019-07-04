Thursday, July 4
Walker 4th of July
The City of Walker will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 4, at 3 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave. This is a free, family-friendly event, but non-profit organizations will be selling food. Schedule of events: 3-6 p.m.: games, food, inflatables; 5-6 p.m.: live music by the band Bullet Proof; Dark: fireworks. Be on the lookout for the dinosaurs walking around. Don't forget your lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen and bug spray. No dogs or alcoholic beverages allowed. Parking will be available in the lot at the end of Ball Park Road. No parking in the subdivision or along Ball Park Road is allowed. Additional parking will be available near Field 5 as well as at the new gym at Walker High School off Florida Blvd., where a shuttle will be running every 15-30 minutes from 3-10 p.m. to and from the park.
Livingston 4th of July
The Town of Livingston’s annual Fourth of July party will once again be held at Circle Drive Park, located at 20550 Circle Drive, across the street from Town Hall. Festivities will begin at 3 p.m., with the band Giacomo set to play at 4 p.m. Giacomo is a five-member cover band from Norfolk, Louisiana, that plays music from the 1950s through present day, and its styles include country, blues, funk and hard rock. The band will be joined by singer Barrett Morgan at 5:30 p.m. The free family event will feature games, inflatables, food and a fireworks show set to begin at dusk.
Friday, July 5
Where’s Waldo?
During the month of July, the public is invited to participate in the Where’s Waldo event, a fun month where kids go with their families into the shops in the Denham Springs Antique Village to try to find Waldo hiding out. Prizes and favors are given out to all who participate!
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Main Library on July 5 at 10 a.m. or the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 5 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Mike Vaughn Ministries
Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 Hwy. 442 W., Tickfaw, on July 5 for a night of Southern Gospel music. Chronicle with Tim and Missy Kinchen will be the special guest singers. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This is a free concert, but a love offering will be received. There will be a cake walk, a concession stand with pulled pork sandwich plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos, and many southern desserts. For more information, call 985-974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Saturday, July 6
TARC River Regatta
TARC, a nonprofit that provides services for children and adults with special needs, will host the 3rd annual Tickfaw River Regatta and Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, July 6, at Boopalu’s in Springfield, 29969 La. Hwy. 22. Bring a homemade boat to race, gather friends and family for a scavenger hunt, compete in goldfish races and more at this fun-filled, family event. Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee Bag of Donuts will close the night. Full schedule:
10:30 a.m. - River Scavenger Hunt
2 p.m. - Homemade Boat Race
3 p.m. - Anything Goes Costume Contest
9 p.m. - live music from Bag of Donuts
Old South Jamboree
On July 6, the Old South Jamboree will host a very special Old Country 4th of July Patriotic Show with Mark Sanders, Anita Leblanc, Nan Gautreau, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, Tommy Raborn, Robert Reynolds, Eddie Warren, Ed Kinchen and The Whitfields. As always, Carlton Jones and Randy Blackwell with the Old South Band will anchor the show. The show starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. The Old South Jamboree is located in Walker across from the new Walker High School building on Florida Blvd. For more information call or text Carlton Jones at 225-936-0349 or email carltonjones@cox.net.
Monday, July 8
Golden Age Movie Club
Do you long to return to the good old days? Maybe you can’t really go back to a simpler era, but you can visit it for a few hours. Come enjoy movies from the 50’s and 60’s with your peers at the Main Library on July 8 at 9 a.m. Get down with Elvis and Ann Margaret or draw down in the Old West with the Duke. There’s always fun at the Golden Age Movie Club. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9:45 a.m. or ages 0-5, Mondays and Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; and South Library, ages 0-5, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Word Basics
Ages 12 and up are invited to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 8 at 2 p.m. for a Word Basics class. Microsoft Word is a commonly-used word processing program. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tabletop Gaming Night
Are you a fan of role-playing or adventure games? What about strategy or board games? Bring your friends and family to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 8 at 5 p.m. to learn new tabletop games or to play your old favorites. Ages 12 and up. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Vacation Bible School
St. Francis Episcopal Church will hold its Vacation Bible School July 8-12. The program will be held daily from 5:30-8:35 p.m. for children in grades K-5, and a meal will be provided each night. People can register by visiting www.stfrands.org by June 17. For more information, contact Alana Bishop at (225) 241-2673.
Tuesday, July 9
Ask-A-Lawyer
Do you need legal advice? Join a representative from the Baton Rouge Bar Association at the Denham Springs-Walker Library’s free walk-in legal clinic on July 9 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The clinic features an attorney who will offer patrons free, brief, individualized legal counsel and guidance. No reservations; first-come/first served. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Harvey Rabbit
Your favorite rabbit is back at the Livingston Parish Library to present a fun-filled variety show with songs, magic, games, and more! All ages are invited to visit Main Library on July 9 at 10 a.m., the Albany-Springfield Library on July 9 at 2 p.m., the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 10 at 10 a.m., the Watson Library on July 10 at 2 p.m., or the South Library on July 11 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Junior Astronauts
Younger children ages 0 to 7 are invited to visit the South Library on July 9 at 10 a.m. and become Junior Astronauts! At this program, children can dig through a far out sensory bin, make a torn paper planet craft, and more! Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the Main Library on July 9 at 10:45 a.m., the Albany-Springfield Library on July 9 at 2:45 p.m., the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 10 at 10:45 a.m., or the Watson Library on July 10 at 2:45 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Big Kid Storytimes
This summer, enter the world of Big Kid Storytime, designed for children ages 5 to 8. Enjoy amazing stories and a creative project at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 9 at 2 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Fly Guy in Space
Launch into space with Fly Guy! Buzz around and visit the Alienzz story corner. Join friends in games, activities, and a moon rock hunt. Ages 3-8 can visit the Watson Library on July 9 at 2 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Watercolor Galaxies
Learn the use of watercolor techniques with local artist Winnie Hughes at the Main Library on July 9 at 3 p.m. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative galaxy image. All supplies will be provided during the session. Bleach will be used in this program. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Movie Night: Avengers Infinity War
Ages 12-18 can visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 9 at 5 p.m. for Teen Movie Night, an interactive viewing experience! You will watch “Avengers: Infinity War.” Props and instructions will be provided. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
The Avengers Party
Patrons Assemble! Ages 18 and up can visit the Watson Library on July 9 at 5 p.m. for a galactic celebration to watch Avengers: Infinity War, enjoy themed refreshments, and find out if you can survive Thanos’ snap. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Out of this World Tote Bags
Create a cosmic, glow-in-the-dark tote bag that’s practical, but fun at the Albany-Springfield Library on July 9 at 5:30 p.m. The library will provide the paint and bag, you just have to pick how you want to create your galaxy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Cookbook Challenge
Calling all home cooks, amateur bakers and wannabe chefs! Learn to cook, improve your skills or show off your kitchen talent in the Main Library’s culinary book club. Each month, they will each choose a recipe from the designated cookbook. The following month, participants will bring their cooked dish back for tasting. The next meeting will be July 9 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
#CowAppreciationDay
Visit Chick-fil-A from open to 7 p.m. on July 9 wearing anything cow-like and receive one free breakfast, lunch or dinner entree (salads not included). The offer is limited to one entree per person, subject to availability. For more information, visit cowappreciationday.com.
Wednesday, July 10
Litter Free LP - 10 on the 10th
Wherever you are in Livingston Parish, show your love for LP by getting dirty cleaning up your business, home or school. Everyone can do their part to make Livingston Parish better. Be sure to share photos of your efforts with hashtag #litterfreelp and #10onthe10th. For more information, visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org/litter-initiative/.
Galaxy Jar Necklaces
Have you ever considered how vast and beautiful the galaxy is? What if you could bottle that beauty and wear it as a necklace? Ages 18 and up can visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 10 at 2 p.m. to learn how and create gorgeous galaxy jar necklaces. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tea Time + Create
Partake in relaxing afternoon tea every second Wednesday of the month while learning to create a simple, no muss, no fuss craft. Come back each month for a new project and fresh conversation. Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on July 10 at 2 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Virtual Wednesdays
If your real world is getting a little dreary, escape your dull Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 5 p.m. Come with your family and friends and test drive the variety of games available on the library’s HTC VIVE. Use VR headsets with your smartphone to explore even more virtual realities. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info
Friday, July 12
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on July 12 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Saturday, July 13
Jamming for Jesus
Plainview Baptist Church, 25171 Joe May Rd., Denham Springs, will host Jamming for Jesus on the second Saturday of every month. The next event will be July 13 from 2-4 p.m.
2019 Bikini Contest
Laguna Beach Daiquiris, 8028 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, presents the 2019 Bikini Contest on July 13 at 9 p.m. There will be entertainment by DJ2EZ, drink specials all night, gift cards and certificates for participants, and a $500 cash prize for the winner.
Monday, July 15
LPCC Summer Choir Camp
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choir Summer Choir Camp will be held July 15-18 from 2:30 - 6 p.m. at Revival Temple Church in Walker. Sing in a choir, play Orff instruments, play theatre/singing games and perform in the Camp Concert on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt, a certificate of participation and a small daily snack. Register online at www.lpccsing.org or mail payment (check payable to LPCC) and registration form to: Barbara Walker, 423 Brenda Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Registration deadline is July 4 or until the camp is full. For more information, call/text Barbara Walker at 225-247-8555 or email BarbaraWalker@lpccsing.org.
Thursday, July 18
Livingston COA Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Dr., Denham Springs, will host a Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day for all seniors 60 years of age or older on Thursday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attend for plenty of food and fun. All COA members are encouraged to wear their site COA T-shirts.
Tuesday, July 23
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - Middle School Monologues
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites middle school students in grades 5-8 to learn how to read, select, prepare, and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The class will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class. The class will take place at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S., July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will be taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - High School Improv Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites high school students to an improv class taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. The camp will be held July 23-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Students will develop knowledge and skill in improvisation via games, exercises, and acting activities. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
H.O.P.E. Grief Support Groups
The Hospice of Baton Rouge will host the H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group, a six-week support group session that provides a safe place for sharing and growth through grief, on Tuesdays, July 23-August 27, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The classes take place at Ochsner Medical Center, 17000 Medical Center Drive (off O’Neal Lane), in the Chapel on the first floor with group facilitator Christine Brasseaux, LMSW, THBR Social Worker. Visit https://hospicebr.org/bereavement for more information and to reserve your spot, or call Brasseaux at (225) 341-9703 or (225) 767-4673. All groups are provided to the public at no charge.
Saturday, August 3
DSHS Class of 1979 reunion
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion with a Hui Ana Hawaiian theme party at the Denham Springs North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-10 p.m. Please bring a potluck dish, drinks, and any memorabilia that you would like to share. Donations of paper products for the potluck dinner would be appreciated. Cost is $10 each. For more information, contact Wanda Fox Pierre at 251-408-1211 or Jackie Bankston Manning at 225-480-7402.
Saturday, August 10
Project River Clean Up
Volunteers are needed to help local partners clean up the Amite River on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Meet at Fred's on the River. Organizers need boats and fishing nets, and donations are welcome. For more information, call 225-503-6005 or to sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxm5epw7.
Sunday, August 25
New Covenant Baptist Church
New Covenant Baptist Church, 215 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs, will have a series of meetings with guest speaker Malcom Ellis and special music by The Hill Family on Aug. 25-28. The meeting schedule is as follows: Sunday - 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday - 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend; love offerings will be accepted.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
“Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town”
The Old City Hall Museum is asking for your help in preparing its next exhibit, which will run from August 10, 2019, until January 15, 2020. The exhibit is titled “Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town” and will feature items which reflect the culture of our unique town and the incredible talent of those who live here now or who have in the past. Items include art work such as oil and water color paintings, graphic drawings, and fiber art, origami, needlework, such as embroidery, tatting, and crochet, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood carvings, music, and even written work, such as books, stories, diaries, and poems. In short, we are looking for items created and cherished by our townspeople. Please come by Old City Hall at 115 Mattie St. in Denham Springs or call 667-7512 or 229-1563. OCH hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 - 5 p.m. Sunday.
Addiction Recovery Group
Visit A Door of Hope, 12201 Florida Blvd., Livingston, for an Addiction Recovery Group every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more information, call 225-686-7747 or email kristen@adoorofhopela.com.
Livingston Horse Show Association
The Livingston Horse Show Association of Livingston Parish needs sponsors. They accept monetary donations, gift certificates/cards, items for auctions or raffles, and/or equipment that would benefit the association. Any businesses or residents who would like to help the group with awards and equipment costs can visit www.lhsa.webs.com/rulesforms.htm and click “2019 LHSA Sponsorship” or contact Brandi at 225-773-5504 or Stephen at 225-936-0099.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations. To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
