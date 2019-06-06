Thursday, June 6
Bass Pro Shops National Donation Day
Bass Pro Shops will have National Donation Day on June 6 at 9 a.m., and they will donate rods and reels to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris is challenging kids and families to put down the screen and pick up a fishing pole starting with a free Gone Fishing event. This event is just one of the ways Johnny, Bass Pro and Cabela’s are working to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors. The company is very proud to be a leader in protecting the habitat and introducing people from all walks of life to nature. Connecting kids to nature is really important to Johnny, which is why Bass Pro is donating more than 55,000 rods and reels to local nonprofits that help get kids outside. There are countless health benefits to getting outside and away from the video games and smartphones. Summer is the perfect time to help families get started and support kids who might otherwise not have the chance to go fishing. Bass Pro will host several free events at the Denham Springs store to help families get hooked on fishing. During the next two weekends, kids can catch their first fish at the store’s catch-and-release ponds. Visitors can learn the basics at free seminars that make it easy for beginners of all ages. Take home a free “First Fish” certificate and a fun Gone Fishing sign and get excited to go fishing all summer long.
Junior Astronauts
Younger children ages 0 to 7 are invited to visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 6 at 10 a.m. or the Albany-Springfield Library on June 12 at 2 p.m. and become Junior Astronauts! At this program, children can dig through a far out sensory bin, make a torn paper planet craft, and more! Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Watercolor Galaxies
Learn the use of watercolor techniques with local artist Winnie Hughes at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 6 at 4:30 p.m. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative galaxy image. All supplies will be provided during the session. Bleach will be used in this program. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Our Place Among the Stars
Ages 18 and up can celebrate man’s eternal search for meaning in this wide cosmos with Sci-Fi classics (all based on books) and enjoy popcorn while watching the space classics of your childhood at the Main Library on June 6 at 5 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Movie Night: Avengers Infinity War
Ages 12-18 can visit the South Library on June 6 at 5 p.m. for Teen Movie Night, an interactive viewing experience! You will watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Props and instructions will be provided. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Eclipse Totes
Howl at the moon while you make your own lunar eclipse tote bags and accessories at the Watson Library on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. or the Main Library on June 11 at 6 p.m. Tote bags are provided, but feel free to bring an additional item to decorate. For ages 12 to 18. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Captain Picard Day
It’s Captain Picard Day. Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 6 at 6 p.m. for a screening of Star Trek Generations to celebrate Captain Picard. Bring your favorite movie candy and drinks, and the library will have the popcorn. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, June 7
Calligraphy & Zentangle for Beginners
Attend a free series of fun-filled classes led by guest expert John Singleton that will blend the arts of Calligraphy and Zentangle drawing at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 7, 14 and 21 at 9:30 a.m. No previous experience needed! Registration for this 3-session course is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Star Trek Escape
Ages 12 and up can play a real-life escape game at the Main Library on June 7 or June 8 at 10 a.m. The library’s escape room is an adventure game in which you and three friends will be locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape within 30 minutes. Whether you are a Star Trek fan or just love games, you will have a blast. Call your participating branch to reserve your time slot. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Main Library on June 7 at 10 a.m. or the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet
The Youth Ballet will make its return to the Livingston Parish Library with a special performance titled “Return to Neverland.” Enjoy a 30-minute version of the classic story of Peter Pan, featuring pirates, Lost Boys, and fun for the whole family at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 7 at 1:30 p.m.
Field Day
Ages 8-11 can visit the Watson Library on June 7 at 2 p.m. for a Tween Field Day event. This event will be indoors and include many of your favorite field day games, challenges, and crafts. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Mike Vaughn Ministries
Join Host Mike Vaughn at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 Hwy. 442 W., Tickfaw, on June 7 for a night of comedy and southern gospel music. Nashville recording artists Randy and Sherri Miller will be the special guest singers. Opening the program will be Dale Adams from the New Orleans area. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This is a free concert, but a love offering will be received. There will be a concession stand with sausage po-boy plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos, and many southern desserts. For more information, call 985-974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Rock The Mic 2 Karaoke Contest
Could you use $1,000? Can you sing? Are you tired of everyone telling you that you sing too well and that you need to go win some money? The ROCK THE MIC 2 @ Big Mike’s Karaoke Competition wants you. Preliminary rounds will be held for six weeks in the Crown Royal Room at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill in Denham Springs on Fridays from June 7-July 12. The six winners from each week will compete in the final competition on July 26. Prizes in the finals: first place - $1000, second place - $300 gift card, third place - $150 gift card. For more information, visit ROCK the MIC 2 at Big Mikes on Facebook.
LPCC Show Choir Camp performance
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs Show Choir Camp will conclude on June 7 at New Covenant Church, 215 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, with a performance at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.lpccsing.org.
Saturday, June 8
VFW Travelers 2019 trips
You are invited to join one or two of the VFW Travelers’ 2019 motorcoach trips. There will be a Colorado Trip June 8-16, 2019, for $800, and a Myrtle Beach Show Trip October 20-26, 2019, for $705. These prices include motorcoach transportation, lodging, most meals, and admission to all attractions. To join a tour or for more information, call Debbie Sutton at 225-665-2930, or visit their website, www.grouptrips.com, and use their code - vfwtravelers.
Space Invaders
Battle aliens at the Watson Library’s life-sized version of the classic arcade game: Space Invaders on June 8 at 2 p.m. For ages 12-18. Registrations is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sunday, June 9
Magnolia Baptist Church VBS
Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. Hwy. 442, Holden, will present Vacation Bible School, “VBS Superheroes,” on June 9-12 from 5:15 - 7:30 p.m. for children in Kindergarten - 5th grade. June 13 is family night starting at 5:30 p.m. All are invited!
First United Methodist Church VBS
First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs will host Vacation Bible School, “To Mars and Beyond,” on June 9-13 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided. You can pre-register at www.firstumcds.org and get a free T-shirt. If you have any questions, call Samantha Switzer at 225-665-8995.
Monday, June 10
Litter Free LP - 10 on the 10th
Show your love for Livingston Parish by getting dirty cleaning up your business, home or school. Everyone can do their part to make Livingston Parish better. Be sure to share photos of your efforts with hashtag #litterfreelp and #10onthe10th. For more information, visit www.livingstonparishchamber.org/litter-initiative/.
Golden Age Movie Club
Do you long to return to the good old days? Maybe you can’t really go back to a simpler era, but you can visit it for a few hours. Come enjoy movies from the 50’s and 60’s with your peers at the Main Library on June 10 at 9 a.m. Get down with Elvis and Ann Margaret or draw down in the Old West with the Duke. There’s always fun at the Golden Age Movie Club. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, June 10 & 11, 9:45 a.m.; ages 0-5, June 11, 10:30 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, June 12, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, June 12, 10 a.m.; and South Library, ages 0-5, June 12, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Origami Suncatchers
Embrace the sun by using simple folding techniques and make a beautiful paper suncatcher at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 10 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Author’s Storytimes
Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 10 at 10:30 a.m. or the Watson Library on June 12 at 10 a.m. for a special summer reading ‘Author’s Storytime’ in partnership with guest storyteller Michael Verrett. Stay afterward for a scavenger hunt for prizes and crafts available in the youth area. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tabletop Gaming Night
Are you a fan of role-playing or adventure games? What about strategy or board games? Bring your friends and family to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 10 at 5 p.m. to learn new tabletop games or to play your old favorites. Ages 12 and up. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Excel Basics
Ages 12 and up are invited to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 10 at 6:30 p.m. for an Excel Basics class. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that is used to create invoices, ledgers, and other financial or mathematical data. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting, and computing data. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tuesday, June 11
Fly Guy in Space
Launch into space with Fly Guy! Buzz around and visit the Alienzz story corner. Join friends in games, activities, and a moon rock hunt. Ages 3-7 can visit the South Library on June 11 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tri-Parish Ballet
The Tri-Parish Ballet brings stories to life through dance with a multi-age troupe and colorful costumes. All ages can visit the Main Library on June 11 at 10 a.m., the Albany-Springfield Library on June 11 at 2 p.m., the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 12 at 10 a.m.; the Watson Library on June 12 at 2 p.m.; or the South Library on June 13 at 10 a.m. to watch the performance. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Big Kid Storytime
This summer, enter the world of Big Kid Storytime, designed for children grades K-2. Enjoy amazing stories and a creative project! Registration is required. For ages 5 to 8. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Nebula Crafts
Bath bombs too expensive? Worried about Pinterest fails? Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 11 at 5 p.m. for a casual, creative night of space-inspired crafts like Milky Way Bath Bombs, Nebula Jar Necklaces, and Galaxy Magnets. Registration is required. For ages 12-18. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Nebula Mugs
Drink in the stars with a lovely, marbled finish nebula mug at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. Customize yours with a constellation pattern. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Out of this World Tote Bags
Create a cosmic, glow-in-the-dark tote bag that’s practical, but fun at the Watson Library on June 11 at 5:30 p.m. The library will provide the paint and bag, you just have to pick how you want to create your galaxy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Cookbook Challenge
Calling all home cooks, amateur bakers and wannabe chefs! Learn to cook, improve your skills or show off your kitchen talent in the Main Library’s culinary book club. Each month, they will each choose a recipe from the designated cookbook. The following month, participants will bring their cooked dish back for tasting. The next meeting will be June 11 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wednesday, June 12
Virtual Wednesdays
Escape your Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the library! Bring yourself, your family, and your friends to take turns on a variety of games on the HTC VIVE at the Denham Springs Walker Library on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The library also has VR headsets that you can use with your smartphone to try out even more virtual realities! For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Thursday, June 13
Livingston COA Senior Wellness and Information Day
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Health, Wellness and Information Day on Thursday, June 13, at 949 Government Dr. in Denham Springs from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Seniors 60 years of age or older are welcome to attend. Free testing will be provided for blood sugar, hearing, blood pressure and eyes. A small breakfast and lunch will be served. Attend for information on wellness and disease prevention. Door prizes will be provided from the vendors in attendance.
Monday, June 17
Walker and Toups Musical Theatre Workshop
Dinah Toups and Barbara Walker will present a Musical Theatre Workshop, “The Frog Who Discovered the Moon,” at New Covenant Church, 215 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, June 17-21 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. for grades K-6. The program will conclude with a performance on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $100. Register online at www.lpccsing.org or mail payment (check payable to LPCC) and registration form to: Barbara Walker, 423 Brenda Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Registration deadline is June 10 or until the camp is full. There will be a swimming party and parents’ meeting on June 15 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. For more information, call Toups at 225-305-5220 or email dwtoups@gmail.com.
Vacation Bible School
St. Francis Episcopal Church will hold its Vacation Bible School July 8-12. The program will be held daily from 5:30-8:35 p.m. for children in grades K-5, and a meal will be provided each night. People can register by visiting www.stfrands.org by June 17. For more information, contact Alana Bishop at (225) 241-2673.
Tuesday, June 18
Visual Arts Summer Camp
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 to participate in their Visual Arts Summer Camp. Instructor Dena Olinde will teach the children how to do foil and sharpie ocean sunsets on cardstock bases the first day of camp. On days 2 and 3, the students will make multi-media sun shines with scrap book paper and acrylic paint on cardboard or pizza boxes. The camp will be held June 18-20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. The cost is $30 and includes supplies. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. Dress in appropriate clothing for painting. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, June 22
Back to the Basics Photography Class
Are you ready to learn how that camera works and how to use it to create beautiful images? Whether you are brand new to photography, or an experienced shooter, you will benefit from this class. Excellent photography results begin with a solid foundation of knowledge and skill. This class is designed to be an introduction to photography and a refresher for the basics required to build a solid foundation for your photography work. With both classroom and practical exercises, you will come away having learned and developed greater skill. The class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on June 22 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The cost is $35 if registered in advance, or $40 at the door. Register on the ACLP website, www.artslivingston.org. No one under 14 years of age, please.
Monday, June 24
Kids’ Orchestra Summer Camp
The Kids’ Orchestra traditional music camp will be held June 24-28, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at St. James Episcopal Day School, 445 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Strings, winds, and percussion instruments will be offered for 2nd – 5th graders, and music fundamentals for K – 1st graders. Camp tuition is $300 ($50 deposit), which includes instrument rental, daily breakfast, lunch and healthy snack, field trip expenses, T-shirt, and other camp keepsakes! Extended care is available for an additional cost. For more information, visit kidsorchestra.org.
Children’s Summer 2019 Drawing and Painting Art Classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin is hosting his children’s Summer 2019 drawing and painting art class in for grades 2-6 at South Live Oak Elementary School in Room 602 (drive to the back of the school). The class will take place on four consecutive evenings, June 24-27, from 6-7:30 p.m. Fee is $45 per session for non-members ($40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members). Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). The classes are sponsored by the ACLP. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session. For more information or to enroll, call 954-2700.
Plainview Baptist Church
Plainview Baptist Church, corner of Joe May and Walker South Rd., will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “The Incredible Race,” on June 24-28 from 6-8:30 p.m. Ages are Pre-K-6th Grade (grade just completed). There will be Bible study, music, crafts, and refreshments. For more information, call Brenda at 225-235-0974.
Tuesday, June 25
“Images of Summer” Visual Arts Summer Camp
Instructor Kerry Curtin will teach students ages 8-12 acrylic painting, watercolor and drawing lessons with a focus on images of summer. The cost for the camp is $30; all art supplies are included. It will be held June 25-27 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Sunday, June 30
Fifth Sunday Singing
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 1036, Holden, will host Fifth Sunday Singing on June 30. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by lunch. Special guest musicians will be Hugh and Kyle Harris. For more information, contact the pastor, Bro. Roger Dunlap, at 225-664-4448.
Monday, July 15
LPCC Summer Choir Camp
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choir Summer Choir Camp will be held July 15-18 from 2:30 - 6 p.m. at Revival Temple Church in Walker. Sing in a choir, play Orff instruments, play theatre/singing games and perform in the Camp Concert on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt, a certificate of participation and a small daily snack. Register online at www.lpccsing.org or mail payment (check payable to LPCC) and registration form to: Barbara Walker, 423 Brenda Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Registration deadline is July 4 or until the camp is full. For more information, call/text Barbara Walker at 225-247-8555 or email BarbaraWalker@lpccsing.org.
Tuesday, July 23
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - Middle School Monologues
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites middle school students in grades 5-8 to learn how to read, select, prepare, and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The class will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class. The class will take place at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S., July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will be taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - High School Improv Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites high school students to an improv class taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. The camp will be held July 23-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Students will develop knowledge and skill in improvisation via games, exercises, and acting activities. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, August 3
DSHS Class of 1979 reunion
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion with a Hui Ana Hawaiian theme party at the Denham Springs North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-10 p.m. Please bring a potluck dish, drinks, and any memorabilia that you would like to share. Donations of paper products for the potluck dinner would be appreciated. Cost is $10 each. For more information, contact Wanda Fox Pierre at 251-408-1211 or Jackie Bankston Manning at 225-480-7402.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Addiction Recovery Group
Visit A Door of Hope, 12201 Florida Blvd., Livingston, for an Addiction Recovery Group every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more information, call 225-686-7747 or email kristen@adoorofhopela.com.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
