Thursday, June 27
Great Baking Book Club
Combine your love for baking and books in the same club! Members are invited monthly to try out a recipe from a selection of cookbook titles on a theme, then bring the result to the next meeting at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 27 at 10 a.m. to share and enjoy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Fly Guy in Space
Launch into space with Fly Guy! Buzz around and visit the Alienzz story corner. Join friends in games, activities, and a moon rock hunt. Ages 3-7 can visit the Main Library on June 27 at 2 p.m. or the Denham Springs Walker Library on June 3 at 2 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Let’s Blow Stuff Up!
Stand back! We’re going to try science! If you enjoy experiments and the occasional spontaneous combustion of elements, then visit the Albany-Springfield Library on June 27 at 2 p.m. or the Main Library on July 2 at 6 p.m. For ages 12-18. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
South Branch Bookies Book Club
The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering for ages 18 and up with refreshments and sometimes costumes based on the book they are reading. The next meeting is June 27 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Space Camp
Think you have what it takes to be the next Neil Armstrong? Strap on your boosters and test your skills in the Livingston Parish Library’s Space Camp to earn your Space Cadet status. Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. or the South Library on July 2 at 2 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Watercolor Galaxies
Learn the use of watercolor techniques with local artist Winnie Hughes at the Watson Library on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative galaxy image. All supplies will be provided during the session. Bleach will be used in this program. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Space Invaders
Battle aliens at the Main Library’s life-sized version of the classic arcade game Space Invaders on June 27 at 6 p.m. For ages 12-18. Registrations is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, June 28
Out of this World Tote Bags
Create a cosmic, glow-in-the-dark tote bag that’s practical, but fun at the South Library on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. The library will provide the paint and bag, you just have to pick how you want to create your galaxy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Ribbon Cutting: Allstate | Micah Borne Agency
The public is invited to a ribbon cutting for the Allstate | Micah Borne Agency, 2281 S. Range Ave, Suite E, Denham Springs, on June 28 at 11 a.m.
Junior Astronauts
Younger children ages 0 to 7 are invited to visit the Watson Library on June 28 at 1 p.m. or the Main Library on July 2 at 2 p.m. and become Junior Astronauts! At this program, children can dig through a far out sensory bin, make a torn paper planet craft, and more! Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Saturday, June 29
Drive-Thru Prayer Line
The First Pentecostal Church of Livingston is having a Drive-Thru Prayer Line on Saturday, June 29, at 10 am. If you or someone you know needs healing, deliverance or a miracle straight from God, please visit 29586 S. Frost Rd. in Livingston.
Eclipse Totes
Howl at the moon while you make your own lunar eclipse tote bags and accessories at the South Library on June 29 at 10:30 a.m. Tote bags are provided, but feel free to bring an additional item to decorate. For ages 12 to 18. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sunday, June 30
Southside Baptist 50th anniversary
This June, Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs is celebrating 50 years of ministry in our local community, state, nation and around the world. We would like to invite all of our former members, staff and other friends to join with us on June 30 as we join together for worship and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. We will have a covered dish lunch afterward, with jambalaya provided by the church. Former pastor, Bro. Bruce McKenzie, will be our guest preacher, and Bro. Aaron Bond will be leading our music for the day.
Casual Sunday Funday
The Pentecostals of Watson, 34639 La. Hwy. 16, will host a free Casual Sunday Funday on Sunday, June 30, following the 10:30 a.m. service. There will be a bounce fun house, volleyball, hamburgers, hotdogs and drinks. For more information, visit pow4christ.net.
Fifth Sunday Singing
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 1036, Holden, will host Fifth Sunday Singing on June 30. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by lunch. Special guest musicians will be Hugh and Kyle Harris. For more information, contact the pastor, Bro. Roger Dunlap, at 225-664-4448.
Springfield 4th of July
Fireworks will light up the night sky in Springfield this weekend when the town hosts its annual community-wide Independence Day program on Sunday, June 30. Festivities will start at 5 p.m. with the “Peddlem, Pushem, Pullem Kids Parade,” beginning at the Old Piggly Wiggly parking lot. The parade will then travel to the Springfield Fire Station, where the opening ceremonies will be held at 5:15 p.m. The festive gathering will include food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, games and demonstrations, and a custom & classics car, motorcycle and jeep show. The night will conclude with a lively fireworks display at Fayard Field at 9 p.m. For more information, contact Springfield Town Hall at (225) 294-3150 or visit www.TownofSpringfield.org.
Monday, July 1
Where’s Waldo?
During the month of July, the public is invited to participate in the Where’s Waldo event, a fun month where kids go with their families into the shops in the Denham Springs Antique Village to try to find Waldo hiding out. Prizes and favors are given out to all who participate!
Golden Age Movie Club
Do you long to return to the good old days? Maybe you can’t really go back to a simpler era, but you can visit it for a few hours. Come enjoy movies from the 50’s and 60’s with your peers at the South Library on July 1 at 9 a.m. Get down with Elvis and Ann Margaret or draw down in the Old West with the Duke. There’s always fun at the Golden Age Movie Club. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, July 1 & 2, 9:45 a.m. or ages 0-5, July 1 & 2, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, July 3, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, July 3, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, July 3, 10 a.m.; and South Library, ages 0-5, July 3, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Adult Book Club meeting
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. The next meeting will be at the Albany-Springfield Library on July 1 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Livingston Parish Yarn Artists
The Livingston Parish Yarn Artists hold meetings at the Watson Library on the first and third Mondays of every month from 6-7:45 p.m. There are crocheters and knitters of all experience levels, and if anyone wants to learn, the members would be glad to help them. Some members also quilt and loom - all crafters are welcome. For more information, find Livingston Parish Yarn Artists on Facebook.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Tuesday, July 2
Joyful Reads Book Club
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, visit the South Library on July 2 at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and a lively discussion at the Joyful Reads Book Club. Every month, they will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Ark Encounter & Creation Museum
Holiday Travel presents The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum motorcoach trip. The 6-day, 5-night trip will take place Sept. 9-14, departing from Walker at 8 a.m. The final payment is due July 2. The cost is $686 per person for double occupancy or $895 for single occupancy. The price includes 3 consecutive nights in the Cincinnati area, 8 meals, admission to the new Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum. There will also be a stop at Madame Tussauds in Nashville. For more information or to make reservations, contact Jamie Andreas at 225-380-5040.
Star Trek Escape Room
Teens and adults are invited to play a real-life escape game at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on July 2 from 4-7 p.m. The escape room is an adventure game in which you and three friends are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape within 30 minutes. Whether you’re a Star Trek fan or just love games, you’ll have a blast. Registration required to reserve your time slot. Call 686-4130 or visit www.mylpl.info.
Nebula Crafts
Bath bombs too expensive? Worried about Pinterest fails? Visit the Watson Library on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. for a casual, creative night of space-inspired crafts like Milky Way Bath Bombs, Nebula Jar Necklaces, and Galaxy Magnets. Registration is required. For ages 12-18. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Galaxy Jar Necklaces
Have you ever considered how vast and beautiful the galaxy is? What if you could bottle that beauty and wear it as a necklace? Ages 18 and up can visit the Albany-Springfield Library on July 2 at 6 p.m. to learn how and create gorgeous galaxy jar necklaces. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Hope Chests support group
Hope Chests, a support group for breast cancer patients and their families, will have their next meeting on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge, 10310 The Grove Blvd., in the 4th floor vestibule/doctors’ lounge. Attend for art therapy, an evening of adult coloring, with Sydney Prescott, MSN, ANP-C, Nurse Practitioner Hematology/Oncology. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296. Sponsored by Ochsner Health Systems and generous donor gifts.
Wednesday, July 3
Livingston Parish Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women, “Keeping Livingston Parish Politically Informed and Active,” is inviting the public to the Wednesday, July 3, luncheon meeting. Ella Otken will perform a medley of patriotic songs celebrating the Fourth of July. Justice Jefferson Hughes III, 5th district Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice, will be the guest speaker. Hughes is a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Walker. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, in Denham Springs.
Rocket Science
Blast off into the world of science! Explore hands on experiments, build your own rocket and launch it outside with an air-powered bottle rocket at the Albany-Springfield Library on July 3 at 2 p.m. Ages 5-11. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Virtual Wednesdays
If your real world is getting a little dreary, escape your dull Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 5 p.m. Come with your family and friends and test drive the variety of games available on the library’s HTC VIVE. Use VR headsets with your smartphone to explore even more virtual realities. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Thursday, July 4
Walker 4th of July
The City of Walker will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Thursday, July 4, at 3 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave. This is a free, family-friendly event, but non-profit organizations will be selling food. Schedule of events: 3-6 p.m.: games, food, inflatables; 5-6 p.m.: live music by the band Bullet Proof; Dark: fireworks. Be on the lookout for the dinosaurs walking around. Don't forget your lawn chairs, blankets, sunscreen and bug spray. No dogs or alcoholic beverages allowed. Parking will be available in the lot at the end of Ball Park Road. No parking in the subdivision or along Ball Park Road is allowed. Additional parking will be available near Field 5 as well as at the new gym at Walker High School off Florida Blvd., where a shuttle will be running every 15-30 minutes from 3-10 p.m. to and from the park.
Friday, July 5
Mike Vaughn Ministries
Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 Hwy. 442 W., Tickfaw, on July 5 for a night of Southern Gospel music. Chronicle with Tim and Missy Kinchen will be the special guest singers. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This is a free concert, but a love offering will be received. There will be a cake walk, a concession stand with pulled pork sandwich plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos, and many southern desserts. For more information, call 985-974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Monday, July 8
Vacation Bible School
St. Francis Episcopal Church will hold its Vacation Bible School July 8-12. The program will be held daily from 5:30-8:35 p.m. for children in grades K-5, and a meal will be provided each night. People can register by visiting www.stfrands.org by June 17. For more information, contact Alana Bishop at (225) 241-2673.
Friday, July 12
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on July 12 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Saturday, July 13
Jamming for Jesus
Plainview Baptist Church, 25171 Joe May Rd., Denham Springs, will host Jamming for Jesus on the second Saturday of every month. The next event will be July 13 from 2-4 p.m.
2019 Bikini Contest
Laguna Beach Daiquiris, 8028 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, presents the 2019 Bikini Contest on July 13 at 9 p.m. There will be entertainment by DJ2EZ, drink specials all night, gift cards and certificates for participants, and a $500 cash prize for the winner.
Monday, July 15
LPCC Summer Choir Camp
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choir Summer Choir Camp will be held July 15-18 from 2:30 - 6 p.m. at Revival Temple Church in Walker. Sing in a choir, play Orff instruments, play theatre/singing games and perform in the Camp Concert on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt, a certificate of participation and a small daily snack. Register online at www.lpccsing.org or mail payment (check payable to LPCC) and registration form to: Barbara Walker, 423 Brenda Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Registration deadline is July 4 or until the camp is full. For more information, call/text Barbara Walker at 225-247-8555 or email BarbaraWalker@lpccsing.org.
Thursday, July 18
Livingston COA Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Dr., Denham Springs, will host a Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day for all seniors 60 years of age or older on Thursday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attend for plenty of food and fun. All COA members are encouraged to wear their site COA T-shirts.
Tuesday, July 23
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - Middle School Monologues
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites middle school students in grades 5-8 to learn how to read, select, prepare, and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The class will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class. The class will take place at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S., July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will be taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - High School Improv Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites high school students to an improv class taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. The camp will be held July 23-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Students will develop knowledge and skill in improvisation via games, exercises, and acting activities. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
H.O.P.E. Grief Support Groups
The Hospice of Baton Rouge will host the H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group, a six-week support group session that provides a safe place for sharing and growth through grief, on Tuesdays, July 23-August 27, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The classes take place at Ochsner Medical Center, 17000 Medical Center Drive (off O’Neal Lane), in the Chapel on the first floor with group facilitator Christine Brasseaux, LMSW, THBR Social Worker. Visit https://hospicebr.org/bereavement for more information and to reserve your spot, or call Brasseaux at (225) 341-9703 or (225) 767-4673. All groups are provided to the public at no charge.
Saturday, August 3
DSHS Class of 1979 reunion
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion with a Hui Ana Hawaiian theme party at the Denham Springs North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-10 p.m. Please bring a potluck dish, drinks, and any memorabilia that you would like to share. Donations of paper products for the potluck dinner would be appreciated. Cost is $10 each. For more information, contact Wanda Fox Pierre at 251-408-1211 or Jackie Bankston Manning at 225-480-7402.
Saturday, August 10
Project River Clean Up
Volunteers are needed to help local partners clean up the Amite River on Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Meet at Fred's on the River. Organizers need boats and fishing nets, and donations are welcome. For more information, call 225-503-6005 or to sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScK_U1kUL--eNk5A9XHgEwbjt0bHu8hxb0okd6944_MW5PQjg/viewform.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
“Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town”
The Old City Hall Museum is asking for your help in preparing its next exhibit, which will run from August 10, 2019, until January 15, 2020. The exhibit is titled “Local Culture: The Heart and Soul of a Town” and will feature items which reflect the culture of our unique town and the incredible talent of those who live here now or who have in the past. Items include art work such as oil and water color paintings, graphic drawings, and fiber art, origami, needlework, such as embroidery, tatting, and crochet, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, wood carvings, music, and even written work, such as books, stories, diaries, and poems. In short, we are looking for items created and cherished by our townspeople. Please come by Old City Hall at 115 Mattie St. in Denham Springs or call 667-7512 or 229-1563. OCH hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 - 5 p.m. Sunday.
Addiction Recovery Group
Visit A Door of Hope, 12201 Florida Blvd., Livingston, for an Addiction Recovery Group every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more information, call 225-686-7747 or email kristen@adoorofhopela.com.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations. To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
