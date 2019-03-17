Sunday, March 17
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10453 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs, will host a Spring Revival beginning on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and continuing March 18-20 at 7 p.m. nightly. The evangelist will be Bro. R. E. Clark. For more information, call Pastor Max Landry at 225-235-2884.
Monday, March 18
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, March 18, 9:45 a.m.; ages 0-5, March 18 & 19, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, March 20, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, March 20, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, March 20, 10 a.m.; South Library: ages 0-5, March 20, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Charity Crochet
Craft for a cause with plarn crochet. Learn how plastic yarn can be made from plastic bags and then crocheted into sleeping mats. This event is for all ages. Try the activity at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 18 at 6 p.m. or work independently and bring your plarn or mats to help with a community charity project. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tuesday, March 19
Walking/Bicycling in Denham
Help shape the future of walking and bicycling in Denham Springs. The City of Denham Springs is working on a master plan for walking and bicycling throughout the city. A public workshop will be held to identify opportunities and challenges in Denham Springs and explore possible solutions at 569 Florida Ave SW, Denham Springs, on March 19 from 5-7 p.m.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves
Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office trained officers in a free beginner’s course at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 19 at 5:30 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Slime Time
It is Slime Time at the library! Visit the Watson Library on March 19 at 5:30 p.m. for some fun, messy, activities involving everyone’s favorite goop: slime! Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wednesday, March 20
TOPS meeting
The local Denham Springs chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at Amite Baptist Church, located at 32728 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, in Bldg B, Room 116. Weigh-in begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 9 a.m. Interested individuals are welcome to attend a free meeting before joining. TOPS is a non-profit weight loss support and wellness organization open to both men and women. TOPS is affordable with low annual fees and monthly chapter dues. For more information, visit www.tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677.
VITA Tax Preparation
The Livingston Parish Library will host free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2018 at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on March 20 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service, this program is by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more available times, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
After School
Ages 12-18 are invited to hang out at the Main Library every Wednesday from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Enjoy technology, video games, movies, and snacks. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the Main Library on March 20 at 2:30 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Virtual Wednesdays
Escape your Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the library! Bring yourself, your family, and your friends to take turns on a variety of games on the HTC VIVE at the Denham Springs Walker Library on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The library also has VR headsets that you can use with your smartphone to try out even more virtual realities! For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Thursday, March 21
Dodge Ball Tournament
Get your team together for the 3rd Livingston Young Professionals Dodge Ball Tournament! Teams of six will compete for the win at North Park on Eden Church Road in Denham Springs on March 21 at 6 p.m. This event is for ages 18 and up. Each team must have at least two women. For more information and sponsorship information, visit livingstonparishchamber.org or email april@livingstonparishchamber.org.
Friday, March 22
Plainview Baptist Church revival
Plainview Baptist Church, located at the corner of Joe May Rd. and Walker South Rd., will host a Spring Revival on March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Bro. Richard Blue. For more information, call Pastor Tommy Shipp at 225-202-3479 or Bro. Roy May at 225-235-0974.
Saturday, March 23
Louisiana Lions benefit
The fourth annual benefit for the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp for disabled children will be held March 23 in the parking lot at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar, located at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite C, Denham Springs, 70706. There will be live music featuring DJ Danie, Confidential, Scary Lane and Kanye Twitty, and there will be no cover charge. This is a kid-friendly event that will include face painting and a bouncy house. Other activities include a pastalaya cook-off, a poker run, a car/truck/bike show and a live auction. The all-day event starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 1 a.m. For more information, call Nancey at 225-268-5037.
Blessing the Fleet-USCG Safety Checks
On March 23 at 9:30 a.m., Father Jason Palermo of St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement will bless boats of all types at the Gonzales Boat Club on Diversion Canal Road and mile marker 7 on the Diversion Canal. Boats can come by land or water. The United States Coast Guard will also give safety inspections for the boats and present those owners with safety decals for their boats. For more information, call Frank Coates at 225-276-3666.
The Fundamentals of Photography – Part 2
Part 2 of a 3 part Fundamentals of Photography series, The Image will cover the basics of creating excellent images using the photography equipment you have. While there will be some inside classroom discussion, the majority of the class will be hands on exercises taking photographs around the Denham Springs Antique District and near the ACLP building. The best way to learn is to do! Make sure you bring your camera ready to shoot! Local photographer Adin Putnam will teach the class on March 23 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited. No one under 16 years of age, please.
Tuesday, March 26
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Tuesday, March 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Dr. in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please call. For more information, call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343.
Thursday, March 28
LPPS Special Education Resource Event
The Livingston Parish Public Schools’ Special Education Department will host the LPPS Spring Fling Parent Resource Fair on March 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Literacy and Technology Center in Walker. Teachers and families are invited to this free event to learn more about the resources and programs offered for children with special needs throughout Livingston Parish. For more information, email Sandy Morgan at sandra.morgan@lpsb.org.
Lawn Care in Livingston Parish
The LSU AgCenter will hold a “Lawn Care in Livingston Parish” class at the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston, from 6-7 p.m. on March 28. Horticulture Agent Mary Helen Ferguson will cover topics such as choosing and establishing turfgrasses, fertilizing lawns, and managing common weeds, insects, and diseases of turf. For more information, to pre-register, or to get on an e-mail list to learn about future events, call 225-686-3020 or e-mail mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Ferguson at least one week before the event. The LSU AgCenter and LSU provide equal opportunities in programs and employment.
“Steel Magnolias”
The Spotlight Theatre Players will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” on March 28 at 7 p.m., March 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old South Jamboree in Walker. It will be directed by Melani Glascock. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.stpds.com.
Saturday, March 30
Spring Fest for LP Families
Livingston Parish Public Schools will host an early childhood informational event and Pre-K registration at the Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, on March 30 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The STEAM Express, a traveling makerspace classroom aimed at engaging students in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, will be present, as well a fire trucks, and there will be face painting, snacks and balloon animals. Parents need to bring the following documents: birth certificate, Social Security Card, immunization record, parent driver’s license, four proofs of residency, and the two most current check stubs for each parent or caregiver in the household. For more information, visit www.lpsb.org.
Emmanuel Baptist Church blood drive
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10453 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, will host their annual Spring Blood Drive on March 30, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. This is open to the public. Anyone that donates will automatically become a member of Emmanuel’s blood bank, which means if you ever need blood and insurance will not pay to replace it, you can call the church and ask for help. For more information, call Pastor Max Landry at 225-235-2884.
Walker High Class of 1974 reunion
The Walker High School 1974 Class Reunion will be held in the Walker Freshman High auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, on March 30, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Graduates, staff members and administrators are invited. Those interested can reach out on Facebook – search “Walker High School Class of 1974 Reunion” or call Jesse Barksdale 504-231-3720 or Leanna Harris 225-505-4097.
Tuesday, April 2
H.O.P.E. Grief Support Groups
The Hospice of Baton Rouge will host the H.O.P.E. Grief Support Group, a six-week support group session that provides a safe place for sharing and growth through grief, on Tuesdays, April 2-May 14, from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The classes take place at Ochsner Medical Center, 17000 Medical Center Drive (off O’Neal Lane), in the Chapel on the first floor. Visit https://hospicebr.org/bereavement for more information and to reserve your spot, or call Christine Brasseaux at (225) 341-9703 or (225) 767-4673. All groups are provided to the public at no charge.
Wednesday, April 3
ACLP Wonders of the World
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites everyone to visit their new exhibit, “The Wonders of the World” in celebration of Earth Day. The focus of the exhibit will be celebrating our earth’s beauty through different mediums. Participants will be juried artists of the ACLP. The exhibit will begin on April 3 and end on May 25. An opening reception will take place on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 225-664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org.
Friday, April 5
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on April 5 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Saturday, April 6
Superhero 5K
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish will host its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run on April 6 to provide pairs of brand-new running shoes to children in the community whose families can't afford them. The proceeds of the event and any donations will provide the means for buying the shoes, which will then be donated to the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault. Race registration costs $20 through March 24 and $25 March 25 - April 6. Registration fees can be paid online at RunSignUp.com under the search “Rotary Club Superhero 5K” or at the registration area on the day of the race. Participants can avoid a registration fee by donating a new pair of children’s tennis shoes. Check-ins for the race will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6, and the race will start at 8 a.m. The route will both begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Avenue, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
DSHS Class of 1967
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1967 reunion is scheduled for April 6 at 5 p.m. at 8452 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs. The cost is $30 per person, and the deadline to pay is March 15. Make checks payable to Sandra Murry and send it to the address above. Hope to see you there.
Wednesday, April 10
Senior Citizens Crime Expo
The Livingston Parish SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) Council will hold its 23rd Annual Senior Crime Expo on April 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Abundant Life Church Outreach Center in Denham Springs. All seniors are invited to attend. Vendors with local businesses and agencies will be available for seniors to get information about their business/agency. Speakers will discuss scams, fraud and healthy lifestyles. For more information, call Sandra Cavalier at 225-241-5268.
Saturday, April 13
2019 Blessing of the Bikes
The 2019 Blessing of the Bikes will be held at the Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop in Denham Springs on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be live music, a bike & car show, auctions, food, drinks, vendors, face painting, limited edition event T-shirts, and more. There will be an after party at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar. The event is presented by the Fallen Riders Foundation. For more information, call Spazz at 225-335-2909 or Stacey at 225-202-6180.
Tuesday, April 16
COA Silver Slipper Casino trip
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a bus trip to the Silver Slipper Casino in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on April 16. Seniors age 60 and over are welcome. Buses will leave at 9 a.m. from 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs. Call Sheri at 664-0664 for registration.
Saturday, April 20
The Fundamentals of Photography – Part 3
Part 3 of a 3 part Fundamentals of Photography series, The Process will provide an introduction to processing and editing digital images, and some of the major software packages used in photo editing. Local photographer Adin Putnam will teach the class on April 20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. Registration is $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Register online at www.artslivingston.org. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. Space is limited. No one under 16 years of age, please.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration
Livingston Parish Public Schools Kindergarten registration dates and Pre-K application dates for the 2019-2020 school year will be held at the schools at the times listed below:
Albany Lower Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 11, 9 a.m.
*Denham Springs Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Doyle Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Eastside Elementary, Kindergarten, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
French Settlement Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 - 11:30 a.m.
Freshwater Elementary, Kindergarten, May 3, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Frost School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 8:30 - 11 a.m.
*Gray’s Creek Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Holden School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Juban Parc Elementary, Kindergarten, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Levi Milton Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 15, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Lewis Vincent Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Maurepas School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
*North Corbin Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 9, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
North Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, April 4, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Northside Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 4, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Seventh Ward Elementary, Kindergarten, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Fork Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
South Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Walker Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Southside Elementary, Kindergarten, May 6, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Springfield Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Walker Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, March 25, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Pre-K classes at these schools will also be taking applications at the Literacy &Technology Center on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
All parents must bring a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, complete immunization record, and four (4) proofs of residence to register their child. Parents applying for Pre-K must bring all items listed above, plus proof of income. For Kindergarten, the child must turn five (5) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For Pre-K, the child must turn four (4) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For more information, see the Pre-K/Early Childhood link at www.lpsb.org.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
VFW Freedom Depot Box
The VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville Street, Denham Springs, would like to remind the public of our Freedom Depot Box. The box is designed for anyone to place their American Flag for disposal in it. All worn and torn Flags will be disposed of by a Boy Scout Troop in a proper ceremony. The box is located outside the Post’s front door. If you have any questions, call Vance Sutton at 225-665-2930.
VFW Travelers Colorado trip
The VFW Travelers, a senior citizen travel group, invites you to join them on an exciting motorcoach trip to Colorado. The trip is scheduled for June 8-16, 2019. The cost of the trip is $880, which includes motorcoach transportation, most meals, lodging and attractions. A $75 deposit holds your spot. For more information, call Debbie at 225-665-2930. You can also visit www.grouptrips.com (code “vfwtravelers”) or visit Denham Springs VFW Travelers on Facebook.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations. To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
