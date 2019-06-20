Thursday, June 20
Denham Springs-Walker Book Club
The Denham Springs-Walker Book Club reads from all collections with a mission no more purposeful than the enjoyment of club members. The next meeting is June 20 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Hampstead Stage
Soar through the stars with the Hampstead Stage Company in this compilation of Greek myths at the South Library on June 20 at 10 a.m. or the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 20 at 2 p.m. Travel the night sky and explore various constellations while learning stories of the wind, seasons, sun, and moon. The event is for all ages. After the Denham Springs-Walker show, there will be a special workshop featuring the Hampstead Stage Company performers at 4 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Space Camp
Think you have what it takes to be the next Neil Armstrong? Strap on your boosters and test your skills in the Livingston Parish Library’s Space Camp to earn your Space Cadet status. Visit the Main Library on June 20 at 2 p.m. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Star Trek Escape Room
Teens and adults are invited to play a real-life escape game at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 20 from 2-5 p.m. The escape room is an adventure game in which you and three friends are locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape within 30 minutes. Whether you’re a Star Trek fan or just love games, you’ll have a blast. Registration required to reserve your time slot. Call 686-4130 or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 20 at 2:45 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Livingston Young Professionals
Livingston Young Professionals (LYP), a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, is a group of young professionals ages 21-40, living, working and / or playing in Livingston Parish. The group will hold its next meeting on June 20 at 5 p.m. at the Chamber office, 248 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs. Help plan upcoming events and make connections with other Livingston Parish Professionals. For more information, visit livingstonparishchamber.org.
Star Stuff
Are there stories in the stars? Discover the mysteries of the cosmos at the Watson Library on June 20 at 5:30 p.m. while creating a sun catcher, snacking on a popcorn constellation, and playing a Catch a Star! game. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Nebula Mugs
Drink in the stars with a lovely, marbled finish nebula mug at the South Library on June 20 at 6 p.m. Customize yours with a constellation pattern. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, June 21
Calligraphy & Zentangle for Beginners
Attend a fun-filled class led by guest expert John Singleton that will blend the arts of Calligraphy and Zentangle drawing at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. This is the last of three classes. No previous experience needed! Registration for this course is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Cosmic Crafts
Get an inside look at terraforming by creating and decorating your own galactic terrarium. Visit the Main Library on June 21 at 10 a.m. for some out-of-this-world crafts that will relax you and teach you landscaping on a small scale. Registration is required. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 21 at 10:30 a.m. or the Albany-Springfield Library on June 24 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Captain Picard Day
It’s Captain Picard Day. Visit the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 21 at 2 p.m. for a screening of Star Trek Generations to celebrate Captain Picard. Bring your favorite movie candy and drinks, and the library will have the popcorn. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Let’s Blow Stuff Up!
Stand back! We’re going to try science! If you enjoy experiments and the occasional spontaneous combustion of elements, then visit the Watson Library on June 21 at 2 p.m. For ages 12-18. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Saturday, June 22
Back to the Basics Photography Class
Are you ready to learn how that camera works and how to use it to create beautiful images? Whether you are brand new to photography, or an experienced shooter, you will benefit from this class. Excellent photography results begin with a solid foundation of knowledge and skill. This class is designed to be an introduction to photography and a refresher for the basics required to build a solid foundation for your photography work. With both classroom and practical exercises, you will come away having learned and developed greater skill. The class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on June 22 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The cost is $35 if registered in advance, or $40 at the door. Register on the ACLP website, www.artslivingston.org. No one under 14 years of age, please.
Monday, June 24
Kids’ Orchestra Summer Camp
The Kids’ Orchestra traditional music camp will be held June 24-28, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at St. James Episcopal Day School, 445 Convention Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Strings, winds, and percussion instruments will be offered for 2nd – 5th graders, and music fundamentals for K – 1st graders. Camp tuition is $300 ($50 deposit), which includes instrument rental, daily breakfast, lunch and healthy snack, field trip expenses, T-shirt, and other camp keepsakes! Extended care is available for an additional cost. For more information, visit kidsorchestra.org.
Golden Age Movie Club
Do you long to return to the good old days? Maybe you can’t really go back to a simpler era, but you can visit it for a few hours. Come enjoy movies from the 50’s and 60’s with your peers at the Main Library on June 24 at 9 a.m. Get down with Elvis and Ann Margaret or draw down in the Old West with the Duke. There’s always fun at the Golden Age Movie Club. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, June 24 & 25, 9:45 a.m. or ages 0-5, June 24 & 25, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, June 26, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, June 26, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, June 26, 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Intermediate Excel
Ages 12 and up are invited to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 24 at 1:30 p.m. for an Intermediate Excel class. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that is used to create invoices, ledgers, and other financial or mathematical data. This class will teach the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting, and computing data. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Tabletop Gaming Night
Are you a fan of role-playing or adventure games? What about strategy or board games? Bring your friends and family to the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 24 at 5 p.m. to learn new tabletop games or to play your old favorites. Ages 12 and up. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Faith Crossing United Methodist Church VBS
Faith Crossing United Methodist Church of Walker will host Vacation Bible School at 30167 Stump Rd, Walker, from June 24 - 28. The Vacation Bible School will run from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., and dinner will be provided. For more information or to register, visit faithcrossingumc.org/VBS so your child can travel “to Mars and Beyond.”
Children’s Summer 2019 Drawing and Painting Art Classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin is hosting his children’s Summer 2019 drawing and painting art class in for grades 2-6 at South Live Oak Elementary School in Room 602 (drive to the back of the school). The class will take place on four consecutive evenings, June 24-27, from 6-7:30 p.m. Fee is $45 per session for non-members ($40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members). Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). The classes are sponsored by the ACLP. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session. For more information or to enroll, call 954-2700.
Plainview Baptist Church
Plainview Baptist Church, corner of Joe May and Walker South Rd., will host Vacation Bible School with the theme “The Incredible Race,” on June 24-28 from 6-8:30 p.m. Ages are Pre-K-6th Grade (grade just completed). There will be Bible study, music, crafts, and refreshments. For more information, call Brenda at 225-235-0974.
Tuesday, June 25
Mike Artell
All ages can visit the South Library on June 25 at 10 a.m., the Albany-Springfield Library on June 25 at 2 p.m., the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 26 at 10 a.m., the Watson Library on June 26 at 2 p.m. or the Main Library on June 26 at 4 p.m. for fun times with local author, cartoonist, and musician Mike Artell. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Alien Road Trip
Get ready to blast off for a night of stories at this family-friendly program, including an Alien Road Trip puppet show! After the stories, participants are invited to make an alien dress up craft. All ages can visit the Main Library on June 25 at 2 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Art Bot Builders
Learn to build Art Bots, vibrating robots that create art as they move. Participants can create and customize their own bots to take home, and explore other fun tech toys at the Watson Library on June 25 at 2 p.m. For ages 5 to 11. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Watercolor Galaxies
Learn the use of watercolor techniques with local artist Winnie Hughes at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 25 at 5 p.m. Transform paint strokes and hues into an imaginative galaxy image. All supplies will be provided during the session. Bleach will be used in this program. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Origami Suncatchers
Embrace the sun by using simple folding techniques and make a beautiful paper suncatcher at the Watson Library on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Out of this World Tote Bags
Create a cosmic, glow-in-the-dark tote bag that’s practical, but fun at the Main Library on June 25 at 5:30 p.m. The library will provide the paint and bag, you just have to pick how you want to create your galaxy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Learn to Play Magic: The Gathering!
Looking for a new hobby or game to learn? How about Magic: The Gathering! - a long-running popular trading card game entering its 25th year. Ages 13 and up are invited to visit the Albany-Springfield Library on June 25 at 6 p.m. to shuffle up and learn to play, or, if you’re a veteran, stop by for a casual game with staff. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
“Images of Summer” Visual Arts Summer Camp
Instructor Kerry Curtin will teach students ages 8-12 acrylic painting, watercolor and drawing lessons with a focus on images of summer. The cost for the camp is $30; all art supplies are included. It will be held June 25-27 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Wednesday, June 26
Wendy Woods Storytime
Ages 0-5 can visit the South Library on June 26 at 10 a.m. for a special summer reading Author’s Storytime in partnership with guest storyteller Wendy Woods. Stay afterward for a scavenger hunt for prizes and crafts available in the youth area. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Leads & Learn for Lunch
Business connections and introductions begin with the Chamber. The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Biz Connections luncheon, a.k.a. Leads for Lunch, is a great way to get started with those connections. The next event will be held on June 26 at 12 p.m., with check-in at 11:30 a.m., at Wholly Ground Coffee House, 27988 Walker South Road in Walker. RSVP required - e-mail staff@livingstonparishchamber.org. Cost is $25 for members pre-paid and $35 for non-members/at the door.
Field Day
Ages 8-11 can visit the Albany-Springfield Library on June 26 at 2 p.m. for a Field Day event. This event will be indoors and include many of your favorite field day games, challenges, and crafts. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Virtual Wednesdays
If your real world is getting a little dreary, escape your dull Wednesday by exploring virtual worlds at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 5 p.m. Come with your family and friends and test drive the variety of games available on the library’s HTC VIVE. Use VR headsets with your smartphone to explore even more virtual realities. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Sunday, June 30
Southside Baptist 50th anniversary
This June, Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs is celebrating 50 years of ministry in our local community, state, nation and around the world. We would like to invite all of our former members, staff and other friends to join with us on June 30 as we join together for worship and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. We will have a covered dish lunch afterward, with jambalaya provided by the church. Former pastor, Bro. Bruce McKenzie, will be our guest preacher, and Bro. Aaron Bond will be leading our music for the day.
Fifth Sunday Singing
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy. 1036, Holden, will host Fifth Sunday Singing on June 30. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by lunch. Special guest musicians will be Hugh and Kyle Harris. For more information, contact the pastor, Bro. Roger Dunlap, at 225-664-4448.
Monday, July 1
Livingston Parish Yarn Artists
The Livingston Parish Yarn Artists hold meetings at the Watson Library on the first and third Mondays of every month from 6-7:45 p.m. There are crocheters and knitters of all experience levels, and if anyone wants to learn, the members would be glad to help them. Some members also quilt and loom - all crafters are welcome. For more information, find Livingston Parish Yarn Artists on Facebook.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Tuesday, July 2
Ark Encounter & Creation Museum
Holiday Travel presents The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum motorcoach trip. The 6-day, 5-night trip will take place Sept. 9-14, departing from Walker at 8 a.m. The final payment is due July 2. The cost is $686 per person for double occupancy or $895 for single occupancy. The price includes 3 consecutive nights in the Cincinnati area, 8 meals, admission to the new Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum. There will also be a stop at Madame Tussauds in Nashville. For more information or to make reservations, contact Jamie Andreas at 225-380-5040.
Hope Chests support group
Hope Chests, a support group for breast cancer patients and their families, will have their next meeting on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge, 10310 The Grove Blvd., in the 4th floor vestibule/doctors’ lounge. Attend for art therapy, an evening of adult coloring, with Sydney Prescott, MSN, ANP-C, Nurse Practitioner Hematology/Oncology. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296. Sponsored by Ochsner Health Systems and generous donor gifts.
Wednesday, July 3
Livingston Parish Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women, “Keeping Livingston Parish Politically Informed and Active,” is inviting the public to the Wednesday, July 3, luncheon meeting. Elyse Lalonde will perform a medley of patriotic songs celebrating the Fourth of July. Justice Jefferson Hughes III, 5th district Louisiana Supreme Court Associate Justice, will be the guest speaker. Hughes is a native of Denham Springs and a resident of Walker. The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, in Denham Springs.
Monday, July 8
Vacation Bible School
St. Francis Episcopal Church will hold its Vacation Bible School July 8-12. The program will be held daily from 5:30-8:35 p.m. for children in grades K-5, and a meal will be provided each night. People can register by visiting www.stfrands.org by June 17. For more information, contact Alana Bishop at (225) 241-2673.
Friday, July 12
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick-up will be held on July 12 from 7:30 - 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Dr., Denham Springs. Bring picture ID for pick-up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. For more information, call 225-665-1623. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Monday, July 15
LPCC Summer Choir Camp
The Livingston Parish Children’s Choir Summer Choir Camp will be held July 15-18 from 2:30 - 6 p.m. at Revival Temple Church in Walker. Sing in a choir, play Orff instruments, play theatre/singing games and perform in the Camp Concert on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60, which includes a T-shirt, a certificate of participation and a small daily snack. Register online at www.lpccsing.org or mail payment (check payable to LPCC) and registration form to: Barbara Walker, 423 Brenda Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Registration deadline is July 4 or until the camp is full. For more information, call/text Barbara Walker at 225-247-8555 or email BarbaraWalker@lpccsing.org.
Thursday, July 18
Livingston COA Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government Dr., Denham Springs, will host a Bingo Extravaganza Fun Day for all seniors 60 years of age or older on Thursday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attend for plenty of food and fun. All COA members are encouraged to wear their site COA T-shirts.
Tuesday, July 23
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - Middle School Monologues
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites middle school students in grades 5-8 to learn how to read, select, prepare, and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The class will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class. The class will take place at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S., July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will be taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - High School Improv Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites high school students to an improv class taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. The camp will be held July 23-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Students will develop knowledge and skill in improvisation via games, exercises, and acting activities. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, August 3
DSHS Class of 1979 reunion
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion with a Hui Ana Hawaiian theme party at the Denham Springs North Park Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6-10 p.m. Please bring a potluck dish, drinks, and any memorabilia that you would like to share. Donations of paper products for the potluck dinner would be appreciated. Cost is $10 each. For more information, contact Wanda Fox Pierre at 251-408-1211 or Jackie Bankston Manning at 225-480-7402.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Addiction Recovery Group
Visit A Door of Hope, 12201 Florida Blvd., Livingston, for an Addiction Recovery Group every Tuesday at 1 p.m. For more information, call 225-686-7747 or email kristen@adoorofhopela.com.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.

